Brokerages Set Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) PT at $8.60

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several brokerages have commented on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

CLBT stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

About Cellebrite DI

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 53.5% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,069,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,869 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 30.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,952,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,935 shares during the period. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.