Brokerages Set Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) PT at $8.60

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.60.
Several brokerages have commented on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
Cellebrite DI Stock Performance
CLBT stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.
About Cellebrite DI
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
