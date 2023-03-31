Brokerages Set Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target at $48.57

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $326,972.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,500.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA opened at $48.73 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $435.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

Recommended Stories

