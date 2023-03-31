Brokerages Set Future plc (LON:FUTR) Price Target at GBX 1,993.80

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,995.80 ($24.52).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Future from GBX 2,852 ($35.04) to GBX 2,621 ($32.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,510 ($30.84) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,780 ($21.87) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,920 ($23.59) to GBX 1,915 ($23.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 1,142 ($14.03) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,142.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,363.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,376.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09. Future has a 12 month low of GBX 1,052 ($12.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,778 ($34.13).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

