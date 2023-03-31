Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target at $40.83

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens cut shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.76. Green Plains has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $41.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.42 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,410,000 after acquiring an additional 82,288 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

