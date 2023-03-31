Brokerages Set IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Target Price at C$3.15

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on IMG shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

IMG stock opened at C$3.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.76. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$1.27 and a one year high of C$4.74.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

