Brokerages Set Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) PT at $153.80

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.80.

IIPR has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.31. The company has a quick ratio of 27.14, a current ratio of 27.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $211.17.

Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 55.86%. The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,337,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,086,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,124,000 after acquiring an additional 189,733 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after purchasing an additional 181,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

