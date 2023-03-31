Brokerages Set Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) PT at $8.50

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

LICY stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $967.24 million, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LICY. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

