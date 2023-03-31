Brokerages Set Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Target Price at $119.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $121.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,537,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
