Brokerages Set Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Target Price at $119.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $121.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,537,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

