Brokerages Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT at $40.86

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $785.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.10. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The business had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,588,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,683,000 after buying an additional 17,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,267,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 147,728 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,836,000 after acquiring an additional 105,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 25,672 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

