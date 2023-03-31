Brokerages Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Target Price at $27.20

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TALO shares. TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:TALO opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.19. Talos Energy has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $25.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 23.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 23.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,895,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Talos Energy by 33.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,836,000 after buying an additional 1,172,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,191,000 after buying an additional 1,114,802 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 244.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,240,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after buying an additional 881,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,435,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,110,000 after buying an additional 737,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.