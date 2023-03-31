Brokerages Set The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Target Price at $5.25

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Lion Electric from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Lion Electric during the third quarter worth about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lion Electric during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Lion Electric by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

About Lion Electric

NYSE LEV opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $340.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.16. Lion Electric has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $9.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.