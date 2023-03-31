Brokerages Set The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Price Target at $192.31

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after buying an additional 33,383 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $722,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $170.82 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

