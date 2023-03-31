Brokerages Set TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target at $35.15

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.15.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in TPG during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in TPG during the second quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

TPG Price Performance

NASDAQ TPG opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. TPG has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is -999.95%.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

