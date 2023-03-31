Brokerages Set Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Target Price at $32.00

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on VTWRF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vantage Towers from €34.00 ($36.56) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vantage Towers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Vantage Towers from €26.00 ($27.96) to €32.00 ($34.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Vantage Towers Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTWRF opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.