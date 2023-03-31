Brokerages Set Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target at $14.79

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.79.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIAV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,481.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,974 shares of company stock valued at $468,653. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Viavi Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Viavi Solutions Company Profile
Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.