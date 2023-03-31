Brokerages Set Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target at $14.79

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIAV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,481.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,974 shares of company stock valued at $468,653. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

