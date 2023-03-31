Brokerages Set Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Target Price at $45.10

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.45.
VRDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,672,408.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,672,408.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $160,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 163,191 shares of company stock worth $5,705,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ VRDN opened at $25.04 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98.
Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.41). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,329.23% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.
About Viridian Therapeutics
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.
