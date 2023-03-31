Brokerages Set X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Target Price at $5.71

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.71.

XFOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $0.90 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $25,780.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,962.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,692 shares of company stock worth $50,864. Corporate insiders own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,155,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 6,389,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after buying an additional 3,369,896 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 258.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,126,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 348.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,208,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

