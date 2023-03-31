Brokers Issue Forecasts for PVH Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of PVH in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $10.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PVH Price Performance

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PVH. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

NYSE:PVH opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. PVH has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

Insider Activity at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 38.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,002 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth about $121,380,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,658,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,579,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,762,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.