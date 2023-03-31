BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Raised to C$138.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.67.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Up 1.7 %

BRP stock opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. BRP has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $90.42.

BRP Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BRP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BRP by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.