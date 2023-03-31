Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BFLY opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.81. Butterfly Network has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22.

Insider Activity at Butterfly Network

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

In related news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $71,921.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,113,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 42.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 546,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.