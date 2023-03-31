BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities assumed coverage on shares of BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMFGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BZAM Trading Up 6.9 %

OTCMKTS:BZAMF opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.89. BZAM has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.25.

About BZAM

BZAM Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis. The company was founded by Scott Skinner and Jeannette VanderMarel in 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

