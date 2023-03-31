Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Stock Position Cut by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Cadence Bank worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

CADE stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 38.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CADE. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

