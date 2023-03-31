Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 1,488 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IJR opened at $94.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.36. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

