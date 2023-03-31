Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 2,352 Shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Cannabis ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cambria Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

TOKE stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a market cap of $11.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.19.

About Cambria Cannabis ETF

The Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of globally-listed companies related to cannabis and hemp. TOKE was launched on Jul 25, 2019 and is managed by Cambria.

