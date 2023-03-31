Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 5,864 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,864 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 446.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 510.7% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SIRI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

