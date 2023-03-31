Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Price Target to $3.50

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Enthusiast Gaming Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.
