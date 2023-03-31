Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Price Target to $3.50

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 416.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 104,723 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,883,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 300,420 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 87,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 37,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

