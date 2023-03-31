Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$3.70

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$3.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s previous close.

ESI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.78.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$3.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$557.34 million, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.12. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.40.

In other news, Director Barth Edward Whitham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total transaction of C$35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,070,137 shares in the company, valued at C$11,973,534.30. Insiders own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

