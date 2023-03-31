Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$34.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Keyera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.08.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$29.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.17. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$27.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.48.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

