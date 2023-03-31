Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$5.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TVE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.10.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$3.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.43. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.79. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.28 and a 12-month high of C$6.48.

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$423.76 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.3838485 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek purchased 10,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$38,600.00. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

