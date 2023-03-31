Canaccord Genuity Group Raises BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $203.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $191.00 to $203.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.57.

BNTX stock opened at $122.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $189.07.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.04 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 55.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,718,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,416,000 after acquiring an additional 473,051 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,388 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,364,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,812,000 after acquiring an additional 299,414 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,406,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,534,000 after acquiring an additional 177,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,847,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,527,000 after acquiring an additional 321,110 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

