Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

TELA Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELA Bio

About TELA Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TELA Bio by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,312,000 after buying an additional 149,612 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in TELA Bio by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 194,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TELA Bio by 38,708.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

(Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.