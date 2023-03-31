Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Down 2.1%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.05 and last traded at $37.09. Approximately 123,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,186,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 24.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.