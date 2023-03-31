Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CGIX opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.72. Cancer Genetics has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86.
About Cancer Genetics
