Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

