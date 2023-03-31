Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Cut to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Capricorn Metals Price Performance

CRNLF opened at C$3.10 on Tuesday. Capricorn Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.98 and a 12-month high of C$3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.32.

Capricorn Metals Company Profile

Capricorn Metals Ltd explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

