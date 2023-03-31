Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 10,033.16% and a negative return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

About Cardiff Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 166,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

