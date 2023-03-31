Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ CRDF opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59.
Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 10,033.16% and a negative return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.
