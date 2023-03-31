Cardinal Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,860,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLY opened at $38.27 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.49 and a 1 year high of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -817.65%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $498,189.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Read More

