Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 179 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.13% of Preformed Line Products worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,995,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

Preformed Line Products stock opened at $127.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $57.71 and a 1 year high of $128.38. The company has a market cap of $632.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.77.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Preformed Line Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.