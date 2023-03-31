Carolyn McCall Sells 68,145 Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Carolyn McCall sold 68,145 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.00), for a total value of £55,197.45 ($67,818.47).

ITV Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 83.34 ($1.02) on Friday. ITV plc has a 1-year low of GBX 53.97 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.62 ($1.19). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of £3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 757.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.48.

ITV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. ITV’s payout ratio is 4,545.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About ITV

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITV shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on ITV from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ITV to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 98.67 ($1.21).

(Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

