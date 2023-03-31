Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CARR opened at $45.09 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

