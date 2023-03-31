Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 42,108 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,012,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Kinsale Capital Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 253.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 434,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,543,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 33,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL opened at $296.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.27 and its 200-day moving average is $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $337.11.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $3,226,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084,048.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,792 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.