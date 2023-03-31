Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $12,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,224,000 after buying an additional 171,060 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 24.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,002,000 after purchasing an additional 571,194 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,251,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,019,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ATR stock opened at $115.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.40. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.33.

AptarGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

Featured Stories

