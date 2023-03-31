Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,141 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $17,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Toro by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 1,983.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 440,767 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 460.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,617,000 after acquiring an additional 288,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,315,000 after acquiring an additional 233,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $175,648.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $175,648.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $326,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,060.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,168 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,368. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toro Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

TTC stock opened at $109.00 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Toro’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

See Also

