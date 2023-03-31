Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,110 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $13,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Carter’s by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 30,808 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,251,000 after acquiring an additional 149,321 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 184.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,474 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.38.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $97.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $912.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 47.10%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

