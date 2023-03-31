Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $11.25 Million Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after purchasing an additional 713,391 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 99.6% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 935,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 466,698 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 296,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,854,000 after purchasing an additional 193,486 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth $6,033,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In related news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $266,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,359.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,962.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,275 shares of company stock valued at $681,880. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.11. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 40.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SBCF. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Articles

