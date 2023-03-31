Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $11.65 Million Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Ashland worth $11,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ashland by 4.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ashland by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ashland during the third quarter worth about $9,523,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ashland by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH opened at $102.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.66 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.06.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.32%.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

