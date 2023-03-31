Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $13.15 Million Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,507 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $13,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2,569.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $34.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.89 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.