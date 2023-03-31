Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $13.61 Million Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.63% of Progress Software worth $13,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the third quarter worth $87,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $225,575.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,320.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,543 shares of company stock worth $1,700,242 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progress Software Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRGS. Citigroup increased their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $56.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.99. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $59.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 31.39%.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Further Reading

