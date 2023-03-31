Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $15.10 Million Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,537 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of ChampionX worth $15,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 33.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 43.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of CHX stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.58. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $33.65.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $985.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

