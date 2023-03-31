Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $15.88 Million Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,005 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Armstrong World Industries worth $15,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $178,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AWI opened at $69.46 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $95.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Insider Activity at Armstrong World Industries

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.